Man killed in Woodstock parking lot

Authorities in McHenry County are investigating after a man was found dead in a Woodstock parking lot early Friday morning.

Woodstock Police say officers were called out to a municipal parking lot near the intersection of East Calhoun and South Jefferson streets around 1:15 a.m. Friday after two 911 calls reporting gunshots came in.

One man was found injured in the parking lot and taken to a local emergency room. He was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking for the public's help with this case. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team Tip Line, 815-363-2201.