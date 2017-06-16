Bond set at $2 million for man granted re-trial for murder

A man once sentenced to 69 years in prison for murder will now get a new trial and could be released on bond.

Back in 1999, then 25-year-old Johnny Ruffin Jr. was convicted in the shooting death of 22-year-old Brad Plaza. Police Ruffin Jr. picked a fight with Plaza and his friends during an early morning party in Rockford, then shot Plaza and injured two other men. Police then shot Ruffin and arrested him.

Ruffin, 43, was convicted of Plaza's murder, but was recently granted a new trial after a judge discovered a Brady violation in the original proceedings.

On Thursday a judge set Ruffin's bond at $2 million, meaning he would have to post $200,000 if he wants to walk free while he awaits trial.

His next hearing is set for August 30.

Convicted murderer gets in new trial in Rockford