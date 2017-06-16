Rockford Police: Teen shot in leg Thursday night

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left teen with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Sanford and Morgan streets just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers found a 17-year-old victim in the alley of the 1000 block of Sanford. He had been shot in the right leg.

The victim told police that he was walking towards the back door of his home in the 1000 block of Morgan Street when he heard someone to his left. The victim told police he then heard gunshots and started running.

The victim could not give police any information about the suspect who shot him. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.