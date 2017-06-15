Fowler's big day has him on top of crowded U.S. Open leaderboard

Rickie Fowler fired a -7 in the first round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, giving him a one shot lead after round one of the second major of the year. Fowler has never won a major championship in his career.

Paul Casey and Xander Schauffele both shot up the leaderboard in the afternoon session, shooting -6 to put themselves one shot behind Fowler. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are all two shots off the lead.

Conditions were favorable at Erin Hills, and players took advantage with some low scores. The day got off to a bit of a scary start, as a blimp caught fire and crashed near the course. The person on the blimp sustained injuries.

This is the first time Wisconsin is hosting a U.S. Open.