2016-2017 Athletes of the Week - Year in Review

The 2016-2017 school year delivered a fantastic stretch of high school sports in the Northern Illinois region. Senior athletes ended their prep careers in style with historic achievements, inspired moments, and championship performances that brought a lot of hardware back to their programs.

Every year, the 13 Sports Authority puts together a recap of our Athletes of the Week, whom we feature every Wednesday during the school year. We're proud to present our '16-'17 version that includes 38 Athletes of the Week.