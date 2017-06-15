Taboo Blah Blah to perform at The Standard's first public rooftop event

The Standard on State is extending an invitation to it's first public event on Friday.

The wedding and party venue's rooftop will be hosting local band, Taboo Blah Blah for the evening. The Standard hopes to continue working with local artists

and hold more community based events.

"We are huge in the way of cultivating local bands and local artists, and so any of the future events we're going to have, we will be booking local bands, absolutely," Co-owner of The Standard, Alan Brown said.

Taboo Blah Blah performs at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5. The event is for all ages. You can check out the event on Facebook.