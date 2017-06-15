Rockton residents concerned over downtown traffic signals

Right now there are temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Main Street and Blackhawk Boulevard in Rockton. But by the end of this year, those signals will become permanent.

"Ultimately it's going to ruin the charm of this town.," says Village Loft owner Brian Capezio. Capezio's business is located right next to the intersection. He says he watches traffic throughout the day and thinks signals are completely unnecessary. He says it'll ruin the feel of downtown. So he started an online petition to do something about it.

"Traffic always flows through here even when it's busy, people still get through in a reasonable amount of time," says Capezio. "There's no way it's necessary."

The signals are part of a major highway reconstruction that stretches back years. Mayor Dale Adams says the city tried to stop the signals from coming back in 2013 by writing IDOT a letter. But since IDOT owns the highway, ultimately it's their call.

"We fought a battle and we lost," says Adams. "IDOT got their way. It's their street, their intersection. I think it's really too late to do anything about it."

IDOT says traffic studies indicate the intersection has warranted a signal since 2013.

"It is the first signal so sometimes people are hesitant about it, but it's going to be a better deal for them," says IDOT Engineer of Program Development Masood Ahmad. "It makes it much safer for pedestrians because we'll add those ADA signals. If their issue is that it will build up a cue on the road there will be camera sensors that will signal their cue."

Business owners like Capezio are worried people will avoid the area all together. Both now during construction and after the dust settles.

"Come to these stores and support them. Some people say I'll come back once the construction is done. We'll if they do that and they come back, they'll be coming back to empty store fronts."