Suspect's hometown still coming to terms with Wed. shootings

Residents from one southern Illinois city are still in shock after finding out one of their neighbors is accused of shooting several people, including a congressman, outside of Washington D.C. Wednesday morning.

The suspected shooter, James Hodgkinson, was born and raised in downstate Belleville, just outside of St. Louis.

Hodgkinson is accused of attacking congressional GOP leaders at a baseball practice outside of Washington D.C., including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

For some residents, like Beth Wamble, the news has left them speechless.

"I was sad that it happened. When I heard the shooter was from Belleville, I was just like ..."

Others say things like this just don't happen where they are from.

"Here, you know, it's very quiet. It's the usual stuff for a midsize town and nothing like this has ever happened," says resident Luis Naranjo. "I've been here for 10 years and this is kind of the major news."

But for some residents, it is not about the town, but the man who was pointing the gun.

"At that point it doesn't matter who he was, where he was or what he was," says resident Zach Bach.

Others, like Beth Wamble, say it is upsetting to see her town making national headlines for this kind of crime.

"It's very sad to see that it put a negative light on our community because we have such a great community," Wamble says.

People around Belleville say the city is a main street community, but following yesterday's shootings, many worry the actions of Hodgkinson will cast a shadow on this quiet Midwest town for years to come.