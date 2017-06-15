Freeport man faces drug, weapons charges

Freeport Police have arrested a man on drug and weapons charges.

Maurice Williams, 38, of Freeport, has been charged with unlawful possession of weapons by felon, armed habitual criminal and possession with intent to deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at Williams apartment in the 100 block of East Washington Street just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they found three guns, ammunition and about 132 grams of marijuana.

Williams is now being held on $150,000 bond.