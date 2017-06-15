Man arrested in Loves Park gun shop burglary facing federal charges

The man accused of breaking into a Loves Park gun shop and stealing weapons has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Kelvin Culps, 20, of Dolton, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford on stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, illegally possessing stolen firearms and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon charges. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Authorities allege Culps, also known as "Forty," broke into KAP Guns, 7307 Edward Drive in Loves Park, around 3:30 a.m. May 8 and stole 12 guns.

Culps was arrested May 30 and has been in federal custody ever since.