Man arrested in Loves Park gun shop burglary facing federal charges

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The man accused of breaking into a Loves Park gun shop and stealing weapons has been indicted on federal gun charges. 

Kelvin Culps, 20, of Dolton, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford on stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, illegally possessing stolen firearms and illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon charges. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted. 

Authorities allege Culps, also known as "Forty," broke into KAP Guns, 7307 Edward Drive in Loves Park, around 3:30 a.m. May 8 and stole 12 guns. 

Culps was arrested May 30 and has been in federal custody ever since. 

