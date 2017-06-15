Coroner: Murder victim was 16-year-old Rockford teen

Authorities have released the name of the murder victim found dead Wednesday morning in Rockford.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 16-year-old Jamie Rogers, of Rockford, died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Kent Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. When officers arrived they say they found Rogers dead in the alley between Kent and Morgan streets.
Police are investigating this case as a murder.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.