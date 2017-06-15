Coroner: Murder victim was 16-year-old Rockford teen - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Coroner: Murder victim was 16-year-old Rockford teen

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Authorities have released the name of the murder victim found dead Wednesday morning in Rockford. 

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 16-year-old Jamie Rogers, of Rockford, died from a gunshot wound to his upper body. 

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Kent Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. When officers arrived they say they found Rogers dead in the alley between Kent and Morgan streets. 

Police are investigating this case as a murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

