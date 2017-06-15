Blimp crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

ERIN, Wis. (WREX) --- The Milwaukee JournalSentinel is reporting a blimp crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, northwest of Milwaukee.

There aren't any details at this point of what happened, however, some are reporting the blimp apparently was on fire before hitting the ground near Highways 83 and 167. The crash was about a half mile from the golf event.

NBC News reports the advertising company AirSign has confirmed they own the blimp that crashed, and the only pilot on board escaped serious injury.

One witness tweeted the pilot looked to have parachuted to safety. He is being treated for unknown injuries.