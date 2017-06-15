NIU President Baker to resign

In a meeting with the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees Thursday morning, Doug Baker announced he will be stepping down as president of the university.
Baker's resignation is effective June 30.
Baker's resignation comes on the heels of a report released last month by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General on their investigation into allegations of improper hiring of affiliate employees at NIU.
The report claimed the university was "mismanaged" while under Baker's leadership.
In a statement sent out by e-mail to the NIU community, Baker called his time at Northern "amazing," but said the OEIG report had become too big of a distraction for him to continue as president of the university.
"I simply couldn’t stand by and let this situation continue to fester," Baker says.
Baker says after consulting with Board of Trustees Chair John Butler, they decided that the best move forward was for Baker to step down.
The Board of Trustees will consider a transition agreement this morning. The university says they will send out more information Thursday afternoon.
Baker's full statement:
I often use the word “amazing” to talk about Northern Illinois University, and I truly believe that this word can’t be overused when it comes to the accomplishments of our faculty and staff and the great experience they provide for our students. There are literally thousands of students from diverse communities who over the years gained access to a high quality higher education because of NIU. I am proud to be part of this tradition, and prouder still of the things we have done together to provide increased access to the great resources embodied by this university.
My focus has been on recruitment, retention, sharpening our emphasis on student career success, implementing strategies related to aligning mission and budget through Program Prioritization, building a strong leadership team and improved management systems, advocating for a state budget, and navigating this university forward in the absence of state appropriations. There have been significant accomplishments and successes and they must be built upon.
Parallel to this work, we have known since mid-2014 about a confidential Office of the Executive Inspector General (OEIG) investigation regarding the use of the affiliate employee category in 2013 and 2014. The confidential report was made known to us last August, and both myself and the board made clear our objections to the assumptions made — most notably the implication that I in any way had intended to circumvent any NIU guidelines or state regulations.
The Executive Ethics Commission finally made the report public several weeks ago and unfortunately, both the board’s and my perspective were drowned out in media reports that focused on the language of the report. The result has been that the university community has continued to be distracted by the allegations in the report. Given the challenges we face and the hard work ahead, I simply couldn’t stand by and let this situation continue to fester.
Because of this and my profound respect for NIU – our faculty, staff and students, I decided to approach Board Chair John Butler to discuss the future with the best interest of NIU in mind.
While my end-of-term evaluation process was proceeding in a positive manner, we agreed that the reaction to the OEIG report was a significant distraction. He made it clear to me that the board intended to continue the orderly and thorough review to assess my performance as part of the process.
That said, after discussions between myself and Chair Butler, we concurred that it was best to move forward with a presidential transition agreement, under which I intend to leave the university on June 30, 2017. The Board will now take up the matter.
I have many feelings today, but the one I want you to know is my abiding respect for this university – its commitment to research, scholarship, artistry and engagement, how much it values diversity and inclusion, and how welcoming it is to students of all backgrounds. NIU is an exceptional university.
Ultimately, my wife Dana and I are grateful for our time and experiences here. I regret that we have reached this point, as this is a job I love in a place I have come to call home. But I truly do believe that at this point, this course of action is best for the University.
My thanks to our wonderful leadership team, our strong cadre of Deans, the faculty and staff, our inspiring and talented students, donors, alumni and my office staff for their support in these challenging times.
I wish for nothing but the best for NIU going forward. I do hope that this agreement helps put these issues behind the university so you can look to the future with hope and confidence — because I truly believe that both are justified.
I know we have a full agenda of university business, so with those comments I will turn the microphone back to Chairman Butler so we can move through the agenda.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.