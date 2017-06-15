NIU President Baker to resign

In a meeting with the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees Thursday morning, Doug Baker announced he will be stepping down as president of the university.

Baker's resignation is effective June 30.

Baker's resignation comes on the heels of a report released last month by the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General on their investigation into allegations of improper hiring of affiliate employees at NIU.

The report claimed the university was "mismanaged" while under Baker's leadership.

In a statement sent out by e-mail to the NIU community, Baker called his time at Northern "amazing," but said the OEIG report had become too big of a distraction for him to continue as president of the university.

"I simply couldn’t stand by and let this situation continue to fester," Baker says.

Baker says after consulting with Board of Trustees Chair John Butler, they decided that the best move forward was for Baker to step down.

The Board of Trustees will consider a transition agreement this morning. The university says they will send out more information Thursday afternoon.

Baker's full statement: