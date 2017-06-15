BREAKING: Overnight Shooting Leaves Two People Injured

13 News was able to confirm with Rockford Police that two people are injured after an overnight shooting in Rockford. Details are very limited at this time, but officials were able to confirm two people have been taken to the hospital, with one of them being in critical condition. The other victim is considered to have non-life threatening injuries. The shooting occurred at the 1600 block of Camp Avenue. 13 News will provide details as they become available.
