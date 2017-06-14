Rockford man leading charge to change city flag

Wednesday is flag day and a Rockford man thinks there should be a unique, city flag to celebrate.



Joel Didier has a Facebook campaign to get a new one flying over city hall and on home porches.



Rockford used to have a traditional flag, but the city stopped using it in the early 2000's. Instead opting for a crisp, corporate logo.



"Right now we're still in the idea phase," said Didier. "We're trying to gather as much information and look to other cities like Napierville who just did the same thing."

Didier says you can reach out to him through Facebook to submit your drawings for an ideal city flag.



His Facebook page is called "Campaign for a Rockford flag."