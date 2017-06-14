Convicted murderer gets in new trial in Rockford

June 26th, 1999 is ingrained in Kate Plaza's memory.

It's the day her son, Brad, was murdered.

"Using your mother's heart I knew he wasn't going to make it," Plaza said.

Brad was 22 when police say 25-year-old Johnny Ruffin Jr. picked a fight with him and his friends during an early morning party in Rockford.

Police say Ruffin Jr. shot and killed Plaza, and injured two other men. Then police shot Ruffin and arrested him.

At the time, then Winnebago County Sheriff Richard Myers said this about the crime...

"Things that 30 years ago were settled by fists, too often today, are settled by weapons, guns, knives and deadly force, and that's unfortunate," Myers said.

Ruffin Jr. was sentenced to a total of 69 years for the three shootings.

Kate Plaza thought the worst was over. But a few months ago she got news she never thought possible.

"I was shocked," Plaza said.

Winnebago county judge Ronald White granted Ruffin Jr. a new trial based on a Brady violation.

According to court documents, White said the state didn't turn over criminal history about key witnesses in the case.

13 News reached out to Ruffin Jr.'s attorney. He wouldn't go on camera but tells 13 News the missing evidence affected the outcome of the case.

The state's attorney office also wouldn't comment on camera but says it plans to appeal.

For Plaza it brings up memories she thought were behind her.

"It's almost like a slap in the face, like we don't think he did it, you made this all up," Plaza said.

It's why she plans to fight Ruffin Jr.'s release for as long as it takes, to get, what she says is justice for her son.

Ruffin is in court on Thursday where a judge could release him on bond.

Plaza hopes if a judge sets bond for Ruffin, it's high enough that he can't get out of jail.

13 News will be at the bond hearing on Thursday and keep you updated on the case.