RPS 205 hosts hiring event for bus drivers

Rockford Public Schools is making moves to fix their bus driver issues.

RPS 205 hosted a bus driver job fair Wednesday to interview potential replacement drivers. The job fair hopes to grow the small number of current drivers after many quit during contract negotiations.

The school district says they are confident that after today, the problem will be resolved by the start of the school year.

"We will be ready come August," says Jason Grey, RPS Director of Talent Acquisition. "We do have some hiring to do, but I think today is a really good start. We had to sign up 13 people for training already this week."

Those still interested in applying can visit the RPS 205 website.