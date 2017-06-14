GOP offers 'compromise' state budget with familiar reforms

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Republicans have presented what they're calling a "compromise" budget and reform plan to end the state's nearly three-year budget impasse.

It was a familiar refrain Wednesday with Republicans presenting an outline for a four-year property tax freeze, term limits and pension reform, among other things. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said that with those changes, Republicans will agree to a four-year income tax increase.

But Democrats running the Legislature have said they've already considered - and passed - several of the reforms. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has pushed for them since taking office in 2015. Republicans say Democratic efforts fall short.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The Senate passed a $37 billion budget that includes a tax increase. The House adjourned May 31 without considering it.