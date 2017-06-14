Gunman who shot top GOP congressman had history of arrests

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years, including arrests for battery, resisting arrest and drunken driving.

James T. Hodgkinson, who was 66, was fatally shot by police. Court records show that his legal trouble started in the 1990s. His most serious problems apparently came in 2006, when he was arrested on the battery charge. Records indicate he has not been involved in any legal cases since 2011.

Hodgkinson is suspected in a shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others Wednesday morning.

Hodgkinson's Facebook page indicates that, until recently, he ran a home-inspection business out of his home in Belleville, in the southwestern corner of the state, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

The FBI says it's investigating Hodgkinson's social media presence for possible motives. Officials say they're investigating Hodgkinson's whereabouts, associates, web postings and "potential motivations." Authorities are also searching his Belleville home.

Below are incident reports released by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department related to Hodgkinson.

James Hodgkinson incident report - April 2006 (Domestic battery)

James Hodgkinson incident report - Aug. 2006

James Hodgkinson incident report - June 2006

James Hodgkinson police report - March 2006

James Hodgkinson police report - March 2017

James Hodgkinson police report - March 2013

James Hodgkinson police report - Feb. 2007

James Hodgkinson police report - Feb. 2005

James Hodgkinson police report - Jan. 2007