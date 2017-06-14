41st Rockford PRO/AM field unveiled

The 41st Annual Rockford PRO/AM Golf Invitational is a little more than a month away. The PRO/AM has another strong field of golfers this year. The current pros scheduled to play in the July 17 tournament have earned more than $118 million in their careers, with 15 PGA Tour wins, eight LPGA Tour wins, four NCAA Championships and features two Olympians.

Rockford Country Club will host the tournament for a third straight year. This year's beneficiaries are Carpenter's Place and the Girls Scouts of Northern Illinois.

Six prime sponsors return for the 2017 edition of the PRO/AM, with Alpine Bank, Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Greenlee/Textron, Kelley Williamson, Pierce Distribution Services and Woodward all providing big support for the tournament.

Spots for amateur golfers are still open. Here's a look at the current field of golfers for the 41st Rockford PRO/AM.

PGA TOUR

Boo Weekley - $15.53M career earnings, 3 PGA Tour wins, 2008 Ryder Cup

D.A. Points - $12.53M career earnings, 3 PGA Tour wins, 2017 Puerto Rico Open champ

Scott Stallings - $8.7M career earnings, 3 PGA Tour wins

David Hearn - $8.7M career earnings, 2016 member of Canadian Olympic Team

Ken Duke - $11.7M career earnings, 2013 Travelers Champion

Robert Streb - $7.9M career earnings, 2014 McGladrey Classic Champion

Troy Merritt - $5.5M career earnings, 2015 Quicken Loans Champion

Brendon Todd - $7.2M career earnings, 2014 Byron Nelson Champion

Troy Matteson - $10.1M career earnings, 2 PGA Tour wins

Chad Collins - $4.8M career earnings, 2-time Web.com Tour winner

Scott Langley - $3M career earnings, 2010 NCAA Champion at Illinois

Brian Campbell - PGA Tour rookie, Illinois grad

Bobby Wyatt - PGA Tour rookie, back-to-back NCAA Champion at Alabama in 2013-'14

Ryan Brehm - PGA Tour rookie, Michigan State grad

LPGA TOUR

Brittany Lincicome - $7.9M career earnings, 2-time major champion, 7 LPGA wins

Gerina Piller - $3.2M career earnings, 2016 U.S. Olympian, made winning putt at 2015 Solheim Cup

Austin Ernst - $1.8M career earnings, 2014 Portland Classic Champion, 2011 NCAA Champion at LSU

Emma Talley - 2013 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2014 NCAA Champion from Alabama

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Skip Kendall - $10M career PGA Tour earnings, current Champions Tour member