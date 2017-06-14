Brookbank joins IceHogs as assistant

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have hired Sheldon Brookbank as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs. Brookbank will join Derek King on Jeremy Colliton’s staff in Rockford.

Brookbank, a Stanley Cup Champion with the Blackhawks in 2013, appeared in 74 games across two seasons (2012-2014) with Chicago, notching eight points (3G, 5A). The 36-year-old is entering the coaching ranks after posting 44 points (7G, 37A) and 473 penalty minutes in 351 career NHL games with the Nashville Predators (2006-07), New Jersey Devils (2007-09), Anaheim Ducks (2009-12) and Blackhawks.

The Lanigan, Saskatchewan, native most recently played in six games during the 2016-17 season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters where he registered one assist. Brookbank compiled 126 points and 972 penalty minutes during 367 career AHL contests that spanned across parts of eight seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, Milwaukee Admirals, Lowell Devils and Monsters. He won the AHL’s Eddie Shore Award as the league’s best defenseman in 2006-07 with Milwaukee. He also spent one season in the Kontinental Hockey League with Kazan Ak-Bars in 2014-15 and the following season with Liiga’s Lukko Rauma.

Brookbank’s brother, Wade, is currently a pro scout with the Blackhawks.