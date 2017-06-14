UPS adding 250 jobs in Rockford

UPS announced Wednesday that the company plans on hiring 250 new workers for their warehouse in Rockford.

The new positions will be at the Rockford Air Hub, located at 3300 Airport Drive. UPS is hiring package handlers, part-time supervisors and tractor-trailer drivers.

The employees will be part of a new shirt that will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

UPS already has about 1,200 full- and part-time workers at the facility.

Package-handler positions start at $10.20 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver jobs start at $18.75. Employees, including part-time workers, have access to healthcare, retirement benefits and tuition assistance.

UPS is hiring for these positions immediately and jobs start as early as July 15. Click here to learn more about applying.