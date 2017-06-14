Genoa man arrested for DUI after crash early Wed. morning

Authorities in DeKalb County say a Genoa man has been arrested after crashing his car overnight.

Zachary Alvardo, 28, has been charged with DUI.

Police say Alvardo was driving west down Melms Road just west of Eisenhower Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Alvardo lost control of his car, then crashed into a mailbox and utility pole.

Police say Alvardo refused medical treatment at the scene and was taken into custody. He is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.