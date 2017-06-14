Rockford Police investigating murder Wed. morning

Rockford Police say officers found a man dead Wednesday morning and are now investigating the death as a murder.

Police say officers were called to the 1000 block of Kent Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

When officers arrived they say they found a man dead in the alley between Kent and Morgan streets.

Police detectives are investigating this case as a murder.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the death "appears to be traumatic in nature."

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.