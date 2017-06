House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

The office of Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R) says he was not at the baseball practice Wednesday morning where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others were shot.

Kinzinger's office says the congressman has played in the charity ballgame in years past, but was not participating this year.

In a tweet sent out just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Kinzinger says his "thoughts and prayers are with" Scalise, police and all who where injured during the shooting.

My thoughts & prayers are with my friend @SteveScalise, our @CapitolPolice, and all who were harmed this morning in #Alexandria. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 14, 2017

Below is my full statement on the shooting in #Alexandria this morning: https://t.co/fmxL7HPFxq pic.twitter.com/R8F2t5WfFg — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) June 14, 2017

Scalise, of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people, including police, are also believed to have been hit.

Police say Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Scalise shot in the hip, undergoing surgery, in stable condition.