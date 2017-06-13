Animal services reminds owners to protect pets during heat

The heat is on in our area this week, with some record breaking temperatures. It's a perfect time to remind people to not leave your pet in your car.

Winnebago County Animal Services says it's gotten about 40 calls about animals left in cars since April. People who are found leaving their pets in the car in extreme heat could face up to a year in jail and a $25,000 fine.

"Animals have fur, for one, so they're going to be warmer than people. And leaving the window down halfway, leaving a car, especially in the 90s in the shade is not good enough," said Donna Apgar, with WCAS.

Animal services says leaving your pet outside can be dangerous too. If you do take them outside, make sure it's only for a few minutes and they have plenty of water.