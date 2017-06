The man accused of looting in the aftermath of deadly tornadoes in Fairdale will now go to prison in a different case.

Richard Burtch was sentenced to 20 years in prison according to the Ogle County State's Attorneys Office.

He was convicted of a felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The Stillman Valley man pleaded guilty back in 2015 after he was caught loading his truck with donated items intended for victims of the April 9 tornadoes.