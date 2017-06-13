RPS 205 school board gives final thumbs up needed for bus drivers' contracts

Rockford Public School bus drivers have a deal with the district.



Tuesday night, the school board voted to approve a contract with Local 1275, which represents the RPS 205's 235 bus drivers.



As you recall, they hit the picket line last winter when the two sides couldn't see eye to eye.



This three year contract locks in pay scales and insurance benefits until June 2019.



?"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with our AFSCME Local 1275 bus drivers' union," said superintendent Ehren Jarrett. "We understand how difficult this process has been for our staff, students, families and our community. We look forward to continuing our work together of making Rockford Public Schools the first choice for all families."



"In our contract proposal, we went to great lengths to balance what was fair and equitable for our employees and being good stewards of our taxpayers’ money," said school board president Ken Scrivano. "We will continue to bargain with each labor union in good faith."



The school district continues negotiations with paraprofessionals and nutrition service workers.