First responders on take precautions against fentanyl drug

It's no secret heroin is a dangerous and potentially deadly drug.

But there's another drug that when combined with heroin, can pose an ever greater risk.

"In extreme small amounts it's fatal," says Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mike Schultz.

Fentanyl is a prescription drug used to treat severe pain. It was never meant to give people a high.

"They will quit breathing. They may have confusion. They may not do things that they normally do, which puts them in harms way," says Rockford Fire Department Paramedic Chad Callison.

Police and firefighters say many users don't even know they are taking it. It's a cheaper form of heroin so drug dealers will mix it with heroin to cut back on costs. It leaves potentially deadly consequences for the user.

"Because it's more dangerous than heroin, what they think is their normal dose for heroin, if it has a extensive amount of fentanyl in there, that same dose would be fatal," Schultz says.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says in all of 2016 seven people overdosed on a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

This year -- already-- 8 people have died.

The drug is so powerful that by touching the drug it can be absorbed through the skin.

That puts first responders at risk. A number of them around the country have gotten sick just by touching or inhaling the drug when responding to an overdose call.

"We've armed our deputies, armed our narcotics agents primarily with extra doses of narcan in case there is an accidental exposure," Schultz says.

A risk that becomes more likely as local officials brace for an increase of fentanyl overdose calls.

First responders are taking extra precautions. They wear gloves and a mask when dealing with suspicious materials.

Police also carry narcan which can help K-9 dogs if they are exposed to heroin or fetanyl.