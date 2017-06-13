Police: Man with fake beard robs Rockford bank

Dressed in winter clothes and a costume beard, Rockford Police say a man robbed the Northwest Bank on Rockton Avenue.



It was around 4:15 p.m. when they say the suspect walked into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and took off. No one was hurt and not mention of a gun was in the police department's account of what happened.



The suspect is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old and about 6'0" tall.



Several surveillance images were released of the incident in hopes someone recognizes him and calls Rockford Police.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation is part of this joint investigation.

