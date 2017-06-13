Rockford man arrested on crack cocaine charges

Deputies say they spotted a drug deal in Rockford recently and ended up arresting one suspect.

Danny Williams, 54, of Rockford, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine and delivery of cocaine within 1000 feet of a church.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Narcotics Officers say they saw Williams take part in a drug deal near the 500 block of 7th street Monday morning.

When officers spoke with Williams they say they found 39.4 grams of crack cocaine and $1,500 in cash. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.