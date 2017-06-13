Swedes NICU unit approved by state board

SwedishAmerican Hospital announced Tuesday that they have received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to establish a new neonatal intensive care unit.

"We see our role in the community as providing these critical services to folks who otherwise might not be able to access them. The way the environment in our community is changing, we see that role is ours to embrace," said Dr. Bill Gorski, CEO and President of SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The NICU unit is part of the health system's $130 million expansion and renovations at its East State Street campus. SwedishAmerican wants to add a brand new 4-story building for a new women's and children's unit. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

This board approval is for a level three neonatal designation, which is the highest care level currently recognized by the state.

