West Nile mosquitoes found in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Health Department announced Tuesday that they have found a mosquito pool which has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The health department says the mosquito pool was found in the 61073 zip code. No human cases have been reported.

Todd Marshall, the health department's environmental health director, says that now that West Nile has been found in the county, it is important for residents to protect themselves.

Health officials recommend practicing the three "R's" when it comes to the West Nile Virus: reduce, repel and report. They recommend reducing your exposure to mosquitoes when the are most active during dawn and dusk; repelling mosquitoes by wearing shoes, socks and long pants and using insect repellent with DEET; and report any dead birds that maybe infected by calling 815-720-4245.