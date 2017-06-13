Harlem hires Mike Winters as basketball coach

Mike Winters is taking over his third NIC-10 program. Harlem announced it hired the former Boylan and Jefferson coach to take over the Huskies' program.

The Harlem School Board approved the hiring last night. Winters has coached at Oregon, Jefferson, Rock Falls and Boylan in his 14 years as a head coach. He owns a 304-112 career record. He led Jefferson to a fourth place finish at state in 2005, and has taken Rock Falls and Boylan to Super-Sectionals. His teams have eight 20-win seasons and two 30-win seasons.

Winters replaces Scott Lemke, who resigned from the position in May.