Free taco giveaway at Taco Bell today

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Today is the day many Taco Bell fans have been waiting for.

The fast food chain will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. until to 6 p.m. local time at participating locations.

The promotion is part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco," that was tied to this year's NBA Finals.

Since the Golden State Warriors "stole" a road win in the finals, Taco Bell is giving each of its guests a free Doritos Locos taco.

No purchase is necessary.

