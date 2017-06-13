Man shot during argument in Beloit Monday night

Police in Beloit are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred late Monday night.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Porter and Yates around 11:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers say a 42-year-old man got into an argument with the suspect. Police say the suspect fired at least five shots at the victim, who was in his car at the time.

The victim was hit once in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Police say the suspect is a 31-year-old African-American man who was driving a 2007 red Pontiac Grand Prix with Wisconsin plates 521-ZLK.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Beloit Police or call 911.