Special prosecutor request denied, jury trial set in Ogle County boating death

On June 24th, 2016, a boat driven by Marc Mongan crashed into a pontoon boat Megan Wells was sitting on, killing her.

Megan Wells' parents say they are disappointed in Tuesday's decision but will continue to do all they can to find justice for their daughter

The man accused of drunkenly crashing his boat in Ogle County and causing the death of a Rockford woman last summer will have his case go to a jury trial.

Marc Mongan, 46, was arrested last summer after he allegedly crashed his boat into another boat that 31-year-old Megan Wells was sitting in. She was thrown into the Rock River near Oregon and later died from her injuries.

In court Tuesday, Mongan's defense withdraw a motion to ask the court to drop the remaining charges he faces. The case will now go to a jury trial August 21.

Motions to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow and to have a special prosecutor take over case were each denied by the court. The parents of Megan Wells believe Mongan and Morrow are connected in the community, causing a conflict of interest and obstruction of justice in the case. After the decision was handed down, the family shared their disappointment, but said they're committed to finding justice for their daught.er

"The judge made his decision, we have to respect that," says Megan's father David Swaziek. "We look forward to seeing a trial where all the key evidence is presented and a jury that is selected can provide a decision that can decide what really happened in a tragic, tragic crash."

13 News received a comment from Morrow who says, ""I am not surprised by the ruling. Judge Redington clearly conducted a thorough review of the pleadings and in a very well-reasoned decision found that there were not sufficient allegations made to even warrant a hearing on the request to appoint a special prosecutor."

The court did grant a motion to name Wells' parents as crime victims. This will allow them a more active and involved role in the case, and allow them to be present throughout the trial proceedings.

Back in December, a grand jury decided Mongan would not face felony charges in connection to the crash.

