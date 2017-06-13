No charges for Belvidere officer who shot at suspect

Authorities have announced that there will not be any charges for a Belvidere Police officer for his use of deadly force during an incident back in April.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force says the investigation into the officer's action is complete and it was determined that the officer, Matthew Shook, acted within the scope of state law when he used deadly force.

Authorities say Shook was investigating a call in the 100 block of Buchanan Street in Belvidere on the evening of April 12 and attempted to speak with Cortez Hill, 23, who was in the area. Police say Hill ran from Shook, then got in his SUV and attempted to drive away, in the process hitting Shook with the vehicle.

The officer fired his gun at the vehicle during the incident. No one was shot.

Police say Hill fled the area and ended up crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Bell School Road and East State Street in Rockford. Officers caught him after a short foot chase.

Hill was taken to the hospital to be examined and released. Two other people were injured as a result of the crash at East State Street and Bell School Road.

Hill is now being held in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million bond. He has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing 21 miles per hour over, aggravated fleeing /causing bodily injury, aggravated fleeing/property damage in excess of $300.00 and aggravated fleeing/violating two or more traffic control devices.

He is due back in court July 7.