Man shot outside Justice Center Monday night

Police swarmed the Criminal Justice Center in Rockford Monday night after a shooting occurred outside the building.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and foot as he was leaving the Justice Center.

Authorities say they are searching for two men who were last seen speeding away from the scene in a silver or gray sedan.

The victim was taken to Rockford Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Police do not know a motive for the shooting at this time, but they say they believe the victim was the target.

The sheriff's department says they are working on a number of leads in this case, but they are confident they will make an arrest.

"As a department we are enraged that they would bring their criminal activity in such a malicious disgusting act in front of the police station, in front of innocent people who were visiting at the jail," says Deputy Winnebago County Chief Mike Schultz.

A light fixture and a window at the Justice Center were damaged during the shooting.

The sheriff's office also said the incident occurred at the time where people were about to be released from jail. The shooting delayed that release as the people were put in a holding cell while detectives investigated.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, 815-319-6400, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.