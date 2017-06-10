Cooling centers open in Rockford, surrounding areas

ROCKFORD (WREX) -
Because of rising temperatures a number of cooling centers opened their doors this week.
The only one open this weekend though is the Rockford Rescue Mission.
Dozens of men and women took shelter from the heat in the air-conditioned building.
If you need a place to keep cool, you can visit the Rockford Rescue Mission at 715 W. State St. They're open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some of the other cooling centers include:
- Carpenter's Place at 1149 Railroad Ave. in Rockford
- 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m. / Monday thru Friday
- 815-964-4105
- The Village of Machesney Park Center at 300 Roosevelt Road
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. / Monday thru Friday
- 815-877-5432
- Boone County Salvation Army at 422 S. Main St. in Belvidere
- 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. / Monday thru Friday
- 815-544-3892
- Pilgrim Baptist Church at 1703 S. Central Ave. in Rockford
- 9 to 5 p.m. / Monday thru Friday
- 815-968-4449
- Pecatonica Village Hall at 405 Main St. in Pecatonica
- 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Monday thru Friday
- 815-239-2310
- Belvidere Public Safety Building at 615 North Main Street
- Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- 815-544-2612
- Beloit Public Library at 605 Eclipse Blvd.
- 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 608-364-2905
- Beloit Senior Center at 631 Bluff Street
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday
- 608-897-4070