Cooling centers open in Rockford, surrounding areas

Because of rising temperatures a number of cooling centers opened their doors this week.

The only one open this weekend though is the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Dozens of men and women took shelter from the heat in the air-conditioned building.

If you need a place to keep cool, you can visit the Rockford Rescue Mission at 715 W. State St. They're open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of the other cooling centers include: