Partnership brings life-changing medical attention to some of Rockford's most vulnerable citizens

Ronald Bare and his wife, Sharon, had their fair share of ER visits. 2 trips each within the span of three months.

Sharon suffers from COPD while Ronald battles diabetes among other issues. That's where the Mobile Integrated health Partnership comes in.

"To me, it's a great program," says Ronald.

It puts a Rockford Fire paramedic in the lives of these Swedes patients who make frequent ER trips. Trent Brass is the sole Rockford Fire paramedic overseeing the 30 plus patients.

"Are they getting their medications? Making sure they have transportation to their doctor's appointment, making sure they have a doctor is another barrier we're finding," says Brass.

He makes weekly visits to the patients. Not only delivering medical care, but acting as a case worker, to connect patients to resources they may not have known existed.

"It's opening up the conversations just so they become more aware of what's out there as far as options," says Brass.

So far the program has dropped hospital admissions by over 50% for these patients.

"You start to develop a friendship with people just with the time you interact with them," says Brass. "It's been a very rewarding experience just to get to know them."

Ronald says the program has given he and his wife a new outlook on life.

"Peace of mind, a peace of mind. Knowing they're going to come every Thursday and check us over. Trent's awesome. He's number one in my book."

Ultimately the goal of MIH is for patients to graduate out into their own independent care. So far Brass says about 20 patients have graduated out since the program started last August. The program is one of the first of it's kind in the state.