The Rochelle man involved in a standoff with police at Crusader Community Health learns his fate in court.

36-year-old Steven Dummer is sentenced to 16.5 years in prison. Back in September 2015 Dummer fired shots inside of Crusader. Employees and patients were evacuated and buildings nearby went under lockdown. After a four-hour stand off Dummer peacefully surrendered.

Dummer pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon on Friday.