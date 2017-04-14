BB's Soul Food serving up southern comfort

A new restaurant in Rockford is serving up a lot of soul.

BB's Soul Food just opened up and it's serving southern comfort food like fried chicken, smoked turkey, collard greens, mac 'n' cheese and more.

The owner says this restaurant is all about family and she had that in mind when she decided to open the restaurant.

"To have a soul food restaurant and a family style restaurant I've always felt that I wanted to leave something for my kids in case something ever happens to me...I left a legacy for my children," Boria Blankenship said.

BB's Soul Food is offering $2 off all entrees on Easter Sunday. It's located at 6116 Mulford Village Dr. in Rockford.