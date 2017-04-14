Rosecrance named one of America's healthiest companies

Rosecrance announces it's recognized as one of the healthiest companies in America.
The ranking is given out by Interactive Health, a national agency known for its personalized wellness solutions. This is the fifth year Rosecrance has been recognized with this honor.
Last year fewer than 200 companies nationwide were picked. The companies receive the honor for helping workers make significant, sometimes life-changing improvements to their health.
