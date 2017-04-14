Dairy Haus debuts new flavor with Rockford businesses

In Rockton, two stateline businesses debut their sweet creation in collaboration.

Dairy Haus and Rockford Roasting Company are joining forces to create coffee-infused ice cream and it's now for sale.

Dairy Haus says collaborating with other local businesses is a no-brainer.

"I think one of the awesome things is you're seeing a lot of passion from Rockford, Rockton and Roscoe residents around the local movement. So many fantastic businesses around this area and it's silly not to work together," said Brent Murray, owner of Dairy Haus.

Dairy Haus says it's also collaborating with Prairie Street Brewhouse, serving its soda and making beer-infused ice cream.