VanVleet gets ready for NBA Playoffs

Rockford native Fred VanVleet knows about deep postseason runs. He led Auburn to an appearance at state his senior year, and helped Wichita State get to the Final Four during his college days. Now, his Toronto Raptors are getting ready to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

"You look forward to the intensity," VanVleet said of the playoffs. "Obviously, it's do or die. It's serious."

The Raptors earned the number three seed in the Eastern Conference after going 51-31 in the regular season. That earns them a date with the number six seed Bucks, who came on strong late in the season. The Raptors have also played well lately, going 8-2 in their final ten games. They take a four game winning streak into the playoffs.

"I think we're in a good spot," VanVleet said. "We've been playing well lately. This is a whole new season. This is when things get real."

The series starts Saturday in Toronto with a 4:30 p.m. game. Game two is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Toronto, then the series shifts to Milwaukee for games three and four next Thursday and Saturday.