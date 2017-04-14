Brunner tries to make Phoenix Mercury as undrafted free agent

Freeport native Sophie Brunner won two state titles at Aquin High School, then followed that up with an impressive career at Arizona State. Now, she's trying to make it in the WNBA. She didn't get drafted Thursday night, but she got invited to the Phoenix Mercury's training camp to try to make the team.

"They've watched me play a lot," Brunner said of the Mercury. "I'm just hoping to make it to the preseason games."

Staying in Phoenix allows Brunner to stay in her current apartment and finish up school at ASU without missing time. She also had an offer from the Minnesota Lynx, but says Phoenix is a better fit.

Brunner is an undersized power forward, so she's going to try to expand her game to fit into the WNBA.

"I have to improve on my perimeter skills and ball handling," Brunner said. "[I'll be] working hard and doing the intangibles of what it takes to help the team be great."

Brunner says Mercury camp opens April 23, and the WNBA preseason begins in early May.