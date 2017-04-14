A healthier Easter basket without skipping the sweets

It's Easter Weekend and that means lots of treats for the kids, but dietitians say there's a better way to do baskets.

It's not uncommon for kids to get a lot of candy around the holidays and portion control isn't exactly their strong suit.

Limiting the amount of candy is a great way to keep sugar intake low and dietitians say that doesn't have to mean cutting out sweets completely.

"Choose what they like and include that, but then don't have that be the only thing. Include a small portion of their favorite candy and include other things, chalk or bubbles, and if they're older makeup, an iTunes gift card, things like that that's not food related," said dietitian Molly Sleger.

Experts also recommend you trying to keep Easter dinner portion-controlled, as well, to reinforce good eating habits.