Target recalls Easter toy

Attention parents: make sure to double check your child's Easter baskets this Sunday and make sure this toy is not there.

Target has now recalled almost half a million water absorbing Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs.

The toy is small enough for kids to swallow ,but it is designed to grow after it is dropped in water. That means if one of your kid happens to eat the egg it could lead to vomiting, dehydration and even death.

For more information contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or visit Target’s Facebook page.