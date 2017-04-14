Rockford man arrested on drug charges in gas station parking lot

A Rockford man is now in custody after police arrested him on a variety of drug charges Thursday night.

Claudell Gulley, 33, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a church, possession with intent to deliver heroin within 1000 feet of a church, possession of cannabis, possession of drug equipment and no valid driver’s license.

Police say officers found Gulley sitting in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 3800 block of Broadway just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers say they recognized the vehicle as the same one that fled from police during a traffic stop a few days earlier.

Police say Gulley had crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana inside his vehicle, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gulley is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.